Heartland Patriots hear pot presentation

Submitted information

Mary Jo Hammond, a local social worker, presented a slideshow about marijuana and cannabis to the Heartland Patriots at their meeting this month.

One of her first statements was that today’s marijuana is very different than that of the 60’s and 70’s. Marijuana and hemp are the same plant. Hemp is a mixture of male and female cannabis plants, and produces less than .3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), while marijuana is more than .3% THC.

Hemp is legal in most countries, and has been legal in the US since 2015.

The FDA approved medical marijuana in 2020 for two conditions: child epilepsy and nausea for cancer patients. It cannot be smoked publicly. Its most popular forms are gummies and mints. It also comes in liquid form. A law was passed in November, 2023 to allow a person to grow six plants, or 12 per household. They must be out of sight. Renters must have permission from landlords. They cannot be sold for profit.

“Head shops” (“smoke shops”) can sell cannabis-related accessories, such as pipes, bongs, rolling papers, lighters, and vaporizers. Unlike dispensaries, they are not allowed to sell cannabis. Van Wert County has one dispensary, located in Delphos. There are 1,200 dispensaries in Ohio, and approximately 15,000 in the U.S. as of early 2024. Dispensaries must be state-licensed. Doctors cannot prescribe marijuana, only suggest it as a possibility for various symptoms. Medical marijuana cards can be purchased. They are not covered by insurance companies.

The topic for the October Heartland Patriots meeting will be the upcoming election. The public is welcome and urged to come at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 14, at Wesley Church on Center St. in Van Wert.