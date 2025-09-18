School report cards: see how your school system fared

VW independent staff

Earlier this week, Ohio released its 2025 school report cards and the results show school districts in Van Wert County met or exceeded state standards during the 2024-2025 school year.

Districts are scored on individual components and each component is weighted and then combined to determine the overall rating from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. The six different components used on the latest report cards are achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy, graduation, and post-graduation readiness.

Report cards are released each year for public schools and charter schools, but not for private and/or parochial schools, meaning schools like Delphos St. John’s and Lima Central Catholic aren’t rated. Districts and schools receive overall ratings of 1-5 stars in half-star increments.

5 stars: significantly exceeds state standards

4.5 stars: exceeds state standards

4 stars: exceeds state standards

3.5 stars: meets state standards

3 stars: meets state standards

2.5 stars: needs support to meet state standards

2 stars: needs support to meet state standards

1.5 stars: needs significant support to meet state standards

1 star: needs significant support to meet state standards

Van Wert City Schools received an overall rating of 3.5 stars, meaning the district met state standards. Crestview and Lincolnview Local Schools each received a 4-star rating, which means the school systems exceeded state standards. In addition, Delphos City Schools received a 3.5 star rating while Parkway and Wayne Trace each received a 4-star rating. Spencerville received the highest rating of area schools, 4.5 stars.

According to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, the annual report cards are only one part of Ohio’s education story.

“To get a more complete picture, it is essential to visit schools, talk to educators, parents and students, and review school or district websites,” ODEW said.

NWC schools

Allen East 4 stars

Bluffton 4.5 stars

Columbus Grove 4.5 stars

Crestview 3.5 stars

Delphos City Schools 3.5 stars

Lincolnview 4 stars

Spencerville 4.5 stars

Lima Central Catholic (no rating)

WBL schools

Bath 3.5 stars

Celina 3.5 stars

Defiance 3.5 stars

Elida 3.5 stars

Kenton 2.5 stars

Ottawa-Glandorf 4 stars

Shawnee 4 stars

St. Marys 3 stars

Van Wert 3.5 stars

Wapakoneta 3.5 stars

To see how any public school district in Ohio is rated, click here.