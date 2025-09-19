Annual CC invitational this Saturday

CONVOY — The 47th annual Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational hosted by Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert High School will be held this Saturday at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

17 schools will participate in this invitational which will start with an elementary 1-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. High school girls’ and junior girls’ races will follow at 9 and 9:40 a.m., respectively. The high school boys’ race will begin at 10:10 a.m. and the junior high boys’ race will begin at 10:50 am. Awards will be presented at 11:15 a.m.

Schools involved in the OhioHealth Cross Country Invitational include: Allen East, Anna. Bluffton. Canterbury (IN), Elida, Shawnee, Lincolnview. Minster, Ottawa-Glandorf, Ottoville, Van Wert. Waynesfield-Goshen, Wayne Trace, Lima Perry, Wapakoneta, New Haven (IN), Spencerville, Crestview, and Celina (MS).