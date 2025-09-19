Bryce L. Beckman

Bryce L. Beckman, 69, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 19, 1956, in Lima to Joe and Nancy (Holtzapple) Beckman. On October 14, 1978, he married Jacqueline (Taylor) Beckman, who survives.

Other family members include two sons, Scott Beckman of Van Wert and Adam (Sarah) Beckman of Scott, and a very special granddaughter, Clovey Beckman.

Bryce was a 1975 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Ohio State University. Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to his family, committed to hard work, and true to his values. Bryce enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a positive outlook. He built a long and respected career in banking where he was known not only for his professionalism and expertise, but also for the kindness and respect he extended to the lives he touched.

Outside of work, Bryce’s greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He treasured time spent at the dinner table, where sharing his talent for cooking always brought people together creating memories.

Bryce enjoyed woodworking, crafting pieces that reflected his patience, skill, and creativity. He especially enjoyed passing on his skills to anyone willing to learn. Bryce had a gift for accomplishing anything he set his mind to and he never hesitated to lend a hand to others.

Bryce was blessed with a loving family and many lifelong friends, all of whom he deeply cherished and who will miss him greatly. His faith, love, kindness and smile remain a lasting gift to all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Bryce was preceded in death by his brother Gregory Beckman.

The family will honor Bryce’s life with a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bryce’s name may be directed to First United Methodist Church.

