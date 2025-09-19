Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 5

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 19.

GMC

Antwerp 19 Hicksville 13

Fairview 49 Tinora 28

Paulding 39 Ayersville 7

Wayne Trace 35 Edgerton 28

MAC

Coldwater 34 Minster 7

Marion Local 40 New Bremen 7

St. Henry 28 Anna 7

Versailles 43 Parkway 7

Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)

NWC

Bluffton 42 Spencerville 7

Crestview 34 Allen East 33

Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 0

Lima Central Catholic 45 Fort Loramie 26

TCL

Lima Sr. 48 Toledo Rogers 6

WBL

Bath 48 Kenton 6

Elida 24 Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Shawnee 35 Celina 21

Van Wert 36 Defiance 27

Wapakoneta 42 St. Marys Memorial 7