Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 5
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 19.
GMC
Antwerp 19 Hicksville 13
Fairview 49 Tinora 28
Paulding 39 Ayersville 7
Wayne Trace 35 Edgerton 28
MAC
Coldwater 34 Minster 7
Marion Local 40 New Bremen 7
St. Henry 28 Anna 7
Versailles 43 Parkway 7
Fort Recovery at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)
NWC
Bluffton 42 Spencerville 7
Crestview 34 Allen East 33
Columbus Grove 49 Delphos Jefferson 0
Lima Central Catholic 45 Fort Loramie 26
TCL
Lima Sr. 48 Toledo Rogers 6
WBL
Bath 48 Kenton 6
Elida 24 Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Shawnee 35 Celina 21
Van Wert 36 Defiance 27
Wapakoneta 42 St. Marys Memorial 7
