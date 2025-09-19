Joyce A. Thatcher

Joyce A. Thatcher, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the age of 84.

She was born on August 14, 1941, in Van Wert to Russell H. and Edna (Gribler) Matthews, who both preceded her in death. She spent all of her life in Convoy where she touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Joyce Thatcher

Joyce graduated from Convoy Union High School in 1959 and immediately began working at Central Insurance, determined to save for her upcoming wedding. Her dedication paid off when she married her soulmate, Jerry Thatcher. Together, they built a home filled with love, laughter, and hospitality, a cherished gathering place for family and friends throughout the years.

Joyce’s professional journey reflected her caring nature and strong work ethic. She worked for Dr. Diller before finding her calling as a bank teller in Convoy, where she served the community with warmth and reliability. Her life was marked by quiet strength, joyful companionship, and a deep commitment to those she loved. Joyce was full of life and known for her warm hospitality. She always welcomed her children’s friends with open arms and made everyone feel at home.

Her commitment to community extended beyond her family; Joyce was a devoted supporter of local initiatives and cherished her time at the Sugar Creek Church of God, where she worshiped for many years. Joyce and Jerry even opened their hearts and home to Esteri Ikävalko, a Finnish foreign exchange student, maintaining a lifelong friendship that enriched their lives.

Joyce is survived by her son, Steven Thatcher of Decatur; her daughter, Michele (Tim) Miller of Fort Wayne; her grandchildren, Jonathan “Cole” Thatcher and Lucas Thatcher, both of Decatur; Abby (Andrew) Francis of Cary, North Carolina; Joel Miller of Indianapolis, as well as her sister, Janet Mitchell of Texas.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was recently preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Vickie Thatcher.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel in Van Wert with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Interment will follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, September 23, and one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Joyce’s name may be directed to CHP Homecare and Hospice or the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

To share in Joyce’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.