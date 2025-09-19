Prep roundup: golf, volleyball

VW independent sports

Golf

NWC tournament

HARROD — The 2025 NWC tournament was held at the Colonial Golfers Club on Thursday. Allen East was the tournament champion with a 339, Lincolnview finished second with a 340 while Columbus Grove finished third with a 341, followed by Crestview (347), Bluffton (349), Lima Central Catholic (378) and Delphos Jefferson (388). The season championship is shared by Lincolnview and Allen East.

Crestview’s Mathew Dealey was the match medalist with a 76, while the Lancers were led by Seth Brant, who shot an 82.

Dealey was named Player of the Year and first team all-NWC, while Logan Schlemmer was named second team all-NWC. Brant was named first team all-NWC, while teammates Jacob Geier (second team), Bosten Bailey (second team), Chayse Overholt (honorable mention) and Holden Price (honorable mention) also earned all-NWC accolades. In addition, Lincolnview’s Brett Hammons was named Coach of the Year.

WBL tournament

WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf finished as the WBL tournament champion and overall league champion after Thursday’s league tournament at the Wapakoneta Country Club.

The Titans finished with a tournament team score of 314, while Shawnee was the runner-up with 328. Wapakoneta (330), St. Marys Memorial (332) and Van Wert (338) rounded out the top five, followed by Kenton (352), Elida (359), Defiance (359), Bath (367) and Celina (417).

Van Wert was led by Griffin McCracken with an 80, followed Zach Stoller (82), Carter Wright (86) and Noah Crites (90).

Ashton Wright of Shawnee was the match medalist with a 76…he won the honor on a 5-hole playoff against Davis Maag. Wright was named player of the year and Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Jay Heckman was named coach of the year.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 0

CRESTVIEW — The Lady Knights put the wraps on a 3-0 week with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-11 NWC win over Allen East on Thursday.

Kaci Gregory was 28-of-29 serving with five aces and added a team-leading nine digs. Haley McCoy had 12 kills and Lillie Best added nine kills and two blocks. Emily Lichtle had 20 assists, and Nora Perkins had eight assists and was 12-of-12 serving with an ace. Lydia Grace tallied eight digs and was 7-of-7 at the service line with an ace.

Crestview (7-3, 3-0 NWC) will play at Van Wert on Monday.

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 0

At Wapakoneta High School, the Redskins defeated Van Wert 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 on Thursday.

The Cougars will host Crestview on Monday.