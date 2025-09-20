Annual Day of Caring event scheduled for next week

Loads of generous food donations and the efforts of volunteers help make each Vantage Day of Caring event a big success. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff

A reminder that the United Way of Van Wert County’s 27th annual Vantage Day of Caring will take place next Friday through Sunday, September 26–28. For more than two decades, this event has brought the community together for one of the largest food drives of the year.

Earlier this month, food collection barrels were placed at businesses, industries, and schools throughout Van Wert County for community members to drop off donations by next Thursday, September 25, when the barrels will be picked up and sorted at Vantage Career Center. From there, collected items will be distributed to the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry.

Next Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28, volunteers and Vantage students will host the popular “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket. Shoppers can help by donating top-needed pantry items at the store entrances from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Day of Caring also includes opportunities to give back through blood donation. In partnership with the Red Cross and Vantage Career Center, a blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church on Friday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at www.redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code VWDOC. Those who donate will be eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card.

Leading up to the weekend, a mobile food pantry distribution will take place at Trinity Friends Church from 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 23. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from First Financial Bank. Participants will be asked to show a valid photo I.D.

Last year’s Day of Caring was a big success. On Friday morning alone, the food drive collected over 12 pallets worth of food, and the blood drive collected 144 units. Various other components of the Vantage Day of Caring prompted other donations as well.