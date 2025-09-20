Knights hold on for thrilling 34-33 win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

HARROD — A late two point try by Allen East came up short thanks to Crestview’s defense, and the Knights escaped Harrod with a 34-33 win over the Mustangs on Friday.

Allen East’s Miles McDorman scored on a 9-yard run with 30 seconds left in the game, but was stuffed on the ensuing two point conversion attempt and the Knights (4-1, 2-0 NWC) were able to run out the clock. McDorman finished the game with 24 carries for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

Not to be outdone, Crestview’s Braxton Leeth carried 34 times for 250 yards and scored four touchdowns of his own. However, it was the defense that made perhaps the biggest play of the night with the stop on the two point try.

“Tonight our defense came up huge with a couple of key takeaways and made a huge stop on their two point try to seal the game,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “That unit has struggled at times this year but I’m so happy to see them make the plays when they matter the most.”

Check back later for the full story.