Teen driving subject of legislation

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) introduced legislation this week to modernize Ohio’s driver education requirements, using technology to make training more accessible, affordable, and adaptable for young drivers and their families. It would also slightly lower the age for a learner’s p

“This legislation embraces innovation to make driver education more affordable and flexible for families, while keeping safety at the forefront,” Representative Klopfenstein said. “It allows young drivers to get meaningful, supervised experience without sacrificing oversight.”

The proposed legislation maintains classroom instruction requirements but introduces flexibility in how behind-the-wheel and practice hours can be completed. For the practice component, younger drivers would be able to substitute 50 hours with a parent for 40 verified hours using an approved app, while older drivers would be able to substitute 25 hours with a licensed adult for 20 verified hours via an app. Additionally, both age groups would have the option to fulfill the eight hour instructor requirement either entirely with a licensed instructor or split it – four hours with an instructor and four more verified hours using an app.

“This bill updates Ohio’s driver education system by using modern technology to expand options for families,” Representative Lorenz said. “Our priority is ensuring that young drivers gain the skills and confidence they need to stay safe on the road.”

Current law prohibits parents from providing any of the eight required in-car instruction hours. Under this bill, parents would be permitted to complete up to four of those hours if using an approved electronic tool. This provision is completely optional and does not replace traditional instruction. Importantly, the Ohio Department of Public Safety would retain full authority to evaluate, approve, or deny any app or system used to verify hours, ensuring safety and quality are always upheld.

This legislation would also reduce the age to receive a learners permit from 15 and a half years old to 15 and so that drivers can again experience all four seasons before going out and driving on their own.

The bill awaits a number and committee assignment.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.