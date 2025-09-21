Charles E. Bladen

Charles E. Bladen, a beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the age of 90.

Born on June 13, 1935, in Madison, Indiana, to Lawrence and Elsie (Spivy) Bladen, who both preceded him in death.

Charles made his home in Van Wert and spent many years as a skilled mechanic. Charles will be remembered for his love of life and his many passions. A former midget car racer, he enjoyed the thrill of the track and brought that same enthusiasm to the bowling alley and golf course. He also had a special talent for music, possessing a beautiful voice that lit up the room during karaoke nights. He loved sharing the standards, often with his own karaoke machine, bringing joy to those around him. Charles was also a proud member of the Elks and Moose, where he formed lasting friendships that enriched his life.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth “Libby” (Randy) Shell and Glenna Kelsey; sons, Dave (Laurie) Bladen, Robert (Kelly) Bladen, and Stan Bladen; sisters, Betty Bradbury and Carol Ann (Jim) Gates, as well as 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. His presence will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bladen; first wife, Frances Poynter Bladen; two sons, Charles Albert and Louis Edward Bladen, and nine siblings.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 23. Visitation will be prior to the graveside service on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wesley Church of Van Wert.

To share in Charles’ online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.