Knights win local cross country invite

VW independent sports

Crestview’s top four runners finished the top eigiht and the Knights cruised to the boys’ title at the 27th annual OhioHealth Invitational on Saturday, while Ottawa-Glandorf captured the girls’ title.

Leading the Knights was Lincoln Smith, who finished second overall with a time of 16:11. He was followed by Derek Young in third place (16:18), Kale Vining in seventh (16:53), and Hudson Perrott in eighth (17:03). Andy Heth finished in 14th (17:28), followed by Caleb Thomas in 17th (17:35), and Drayden Hoffman in 36th (18:15). Crestview finished with 33 team points.

Crestview’s Lincoln Smith finished second at the OhioHealth Invitational on Saturday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Van Wert (100) finished as the runner-up and was led by Harrison Sloan, who finished ninth overall (17:04). Johan Gemmer finished 14th (17:26), followed by Alex Bauer (21st, 17:43), Owen Bates (27th, 17:56), Calvin Byrum (34th, 18:11) and Jayden White (40th, 18:24).

Lincolnview finished eighth out of 15 teams and the Lancers were led by Max Hammons, who finished 16th (17:32). Noah Peters finished 24th (17:51), followed by Aaron Sawyer (32nd, 18:09), Wyatt Polley (50th, 18:40), Eliajah Martz (55th, 18:58) and Oslo Ingledue (56th, 18:58.1).

New Haven High School’s Bryan Garcia was the individual champion with a time of 15:55.

On the girls’ side, Van Wert’s Symphony Schuerman and Noelle Byrum finished third and fourth overall with respective times of 19:26 and 19:31. Ruby Dicke finished 11th (20:45), followed by Jasleen Sharma (19th, 21:33), Faith Stoller (23rd, 22:04) and Harmony Schuerman (25th, 22:18). The Cougars finished with 52 points, while Ottawa-Glandorf finished with 36.

Lincolnview finished with third with 83 points with Bryleigh Moody leading the way with a fifth place finish and a time of 19:42. Kassidy Hammons finished 18th (21:30), followed by Josie Miller (20th, 21:49), Elyssa Renner (24th, 22:18), Kendall Hoffman (27th, 22:24) and Keira Breese (29th, 22:32).

Crestview finished sixth out of 11 teams. Leading the way for the Lady Knights was Emily Heth, who placed seventh with a time of 20:16. She was followed by Anna Gardner in 14th place (21:21), Kenzie Harting in 41st (23:44), Ava Motycka in 77th (27:08), Taylor Kittle in 86th (28:24), Marlee Temple in 98th (31:27), and Chloe Miller in 106th (32:51).

Full results can be found here.