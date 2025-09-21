Murder-suicide confirmed in Delphos

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — A shooting that left two people dead in Delphos last Monday has officially been ruled a murder-suicide.

According to a press release issued by the Delphos Police Department, autopsies conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed what had taken place at a home in the 300 block of S. Bredeick St. Police were called to the residence after gunshots were heard inside the home.

The deceased were identified as Carol M. Short, 68, who died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and Timothy Short, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their bodies were both released to the funeral home upon completion of the autopsies.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology test results.