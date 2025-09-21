Steven L. Greulach

Steven L. Greulach, affectionately known as “Stevo” to those fortunate enough to call him friend, passed away on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Born in Van Wert, on January 11, 1952, to Harold and Margaret (Fisher) Greulach, who both preceded him in death, Steve was a lifelong resident who will be remembered for his profound love of life and family.

After graduating from Crestview High School in 1970, Steve married Sandra “Sandee” Preston, on June 12, 1971. Shortly after marriage, Steve and Sandee moved into Steve’s childhood home, and over the next 54 years, they raised their three children and welcomed the blessing of grandchildren.

A tool and die maker at Federal Mogul for 43 years, Steve took pride in everything his hands could make. If you knew him, he likely hand-delivered a bag of his self-proclaimed famous popcorn or surprised you with a batch of his extra spicy jerky (giggling as he watched you taste its heat). Loving all things outdoors, Steve farmed, showed sheep, spent years coon and squirrel hunting, and grew the most impressive collection of antique John Deere tractors. Long after his kids outgrew their time in 4-H, Steve always found a reason to tinker in the barn, and he spent the last 20 years helping his grandkids learn how to show lambs and grow into 4-H champions. When he wasn’t in the barn or spending time outside, his favorite spot was sitting in front, row in a gymnasium where he watched his grandsons earn the title of state basketball champion. His youngest grandchildren remember him as the eternal giver of candy. He never let the jar go dry, and he rarely showed up without a box of donuts.

A member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Steve’s heart was always happiest when he was pouring back into the people around him. More than anything, he believed in (and relentlessly practiced) the art of being a good neighbor. Known as the neighborhood caretaker, he spent his days checking on neighbors, waving to friends from the front porch, and always greeting everyone he met with a firm handshake and a quick smile.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandee; daughters, Tracey (Clint) Lautzenheiser and Tammy (Joe) Motycka; son, Mark (Aimie) Greulach; grandchildren, Cain (KC Dukes), Connor (Lexie), and Colton (Madeline Thurman) Lautzenheiser, Ethan and Emily Greulach, and Ava, Reid, and Owen Motycka; great-grandson, Banks Lautzenheiser; brother, David (Pat) Greulach; sister-in-law, Carol Greulach, and his cherished rat terrier, Rat.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Greulach.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 25, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Convoy with Pastor Steve Shrum officiating. Interment will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flower, memorials may be directed to Redemer Lutheran Church and Van Wert Humane Society.

To share in Steve’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.