Wharton honored at gathering in Convoy

Longtime Crestview baseball coach Jim Wharton was honored Saturday night. Photo submitted

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Retired Crestview varsity baseball coach Jim Wharton was the man of the hour Saturday night, as he was honored by former players at a dinner and program at the Convoy Community Building.

More than 200 former players and spouses, current and former Crestview coaches and administrators, and friends of the program enjoyed an evening of laughs and a few tears of gratitude, love, and respect for the indelible impact Coach Wharton has had on their lives.

Jim Wharton led the Crestview baseball program for 42 years, from 1984-2025. His teams made three state final four appearances, earned three regional titles, eight district titles, an incredible 26 sectional titles, plus 20 NWC championships. He’s a member of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The celebration of Coach Wharton’s career included sharings from assistant coaches, former players from his state final four teams, and players who have gone on to lead high school baseball programs at the varsity level.

Program sponsors included Carey Insurance, MKS Siding, Laudick’s Jewelry, Staten Lawn Care, Kitson Lawn Care, and Matt Stewart.

Scholarship donations were accepted at the event from former players and friends in attendance to establish a scholarship honoring Coach Wharton and his legacy. The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Crestview baseball player. For anyone unable to attend the program who would like to donate to the scholarship, please visit the Van Wert County Foundation page by clicking here or visiting the following address: https://vanwertcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=3937.