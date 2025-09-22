Auction fundraiser…

During the 2025 Van Wert County Fair, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society hosted the annual Wood Carver Auction on Labor Day. For the second year, the Society expanded its community outreach by partnering with four local non-profit organizations, designating specific wood-carved pieces to benefit each group. The organizations selected for this year’s charitable collaboration were the Van Wert County Humane Society, the Van Wert County Council on Aging, CHP Grief Camp and the Veterans Food Pantry Each of these non-profits received support through the proceeds raised from four specially designated wood carvings. The Agricultural Society thanked the generous bidders and supporters who made the initiative a success. Photos submitted