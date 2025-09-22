Bonnie & Clyde…

The musical version of Bonnie & Clyde was a big hit at the Van Wert Civic Theatre this past week. The Tony-nominated musical tells the story of Texas-born bandits Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, from their days as youngsters — Bonnie a waitress who longs for stardom and farm boy Clyde a juvenile delinquent who likes guns and fast cars — through the murderous crime spree that made them front-page news in Depression-era America. Four more shows will be presented this Thursday-Sunday, September 25-28. Evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday matinee starting at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at vwct.org. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent