Good time gathering…

Submitted information

The Central Insurance retiree community along with their guests came together at Pizza Hut in Van Wert for their monthly luncheon in August. The gathering was alive with cheerful banter, heartfelt exchanges, and the unmistakable warmth of rekindled friendships including a card game or more of Euchre (front row, left to right): Linda Holden and Viv Langhals, and back row, Phil Steinen and Dorothy Helmke.

Linda Holden, Viv Langhals, Phil Steinen and Dorothy Helmke enjoy a game of euchere. Photos submitted

Attendees were as follows (front row, left to right): Linda Holden, Penny Duer, Annette Hirschy, Vivian Langhals, Nancy Wollenhaupt, Deb Boroff, Ruth Ricker; back Row – Phil Steinen, Terry Knebel, Chuck White, Royce Baden, Loren Shindeldecker, Paula Giessler-Scott, Dorothy Helmke, and Dewaine Johnson.

The Central Insurance retiree group and guests gather on the fourth Wednesday of every month to reconnect and share good company. The next monthly gathering will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 24, at Pizza Hut. Come enjoy great company, good food, and meaningful conversation with fellow retirees and guests.