Latta to host Service Academy meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) announced that his office will host an informational meeting for northwest Ohio students and families from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District regarding the U.S. Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process.

Bob Latta

It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 2, at Owens Community College, Findlay-area campus, 3200 Bright Rd., Education Center, Conference Room 111.

The meeting will serve as an opportunity for potential student candidates to be advised of the congressional nomination process and meet with representatives of the:

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

U.S. Navy Academy at Annapolis

U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Points

U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London

Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination by attending the informational meeting or on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov.

For questions, Congressman Latta’s office may be contacted at 419-422-7791.

The Fifth Congressional District stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County in northeastern Ohio. In all, the district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties.