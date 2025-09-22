Van Wert native a step closer to Olympic competition

2017 Lincolnview High School graduate Ryan Rager has officially qualified to be a member of the U.S.A. Bobsled Team. Photo by Scott Huck

VW independent staff/submitted information

CEDARVILLE — Van Wert County native and Cedarville University alumnus Ryan Rager, a former track athlete and strength and conditioning coach, has officially been named to the U.S.A. World Cup Bobsled Team. Rager is now training at the Olympic facilities in Lake Placid, New York, as he prepares to represent Team USA in the World Cup and hopefully in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy.

Rager has been chosen to serve as a brakeman, described as the last passenger in the bobsled and the last person to enter the sled at the start. The brakeman is responsible for pulling the brake to stop the sled at the end of the run.

Rager graduated from Lincolnview High School in 2017 and from Cedarville University in 2021 with a degree in athletic training. As a member of the Cedarville Yellow Jackets track and field team, he specialized in the 400-meter dash. He recently served his alma mater as both the strength and conditioning coach and an athletic trainer for the men’s basketball program before resigning this past Friday (September 19) to devote his time to bobsled training in Lake Placid, New York.

“Training and competing have always been part of who I am,” Rager shared. “My experiences at Cedarville as both an athlete and a coach prepared me for this new challenge in bobsledding.”

Rager’s bobsled journey began in May of this year, when he attended a U.S.A. Bobsled combine. The event tested raw athletic ability through drills such as the 40-yard dash, 10-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump. His standout performance earned him an invitation to the rookie bobsled camp, where athletes learn the fundamentals of pushing and loading into the sled.

From there, Rager, originally from Van Wert, advanced through training camps and competitions, rising quickly among the top national competitors. Only about 15 men typically make the U.S.A. National Bobsled Team roster, with many athletes coming from elite track and football backgrounds.

“The competition was intense, but it was also exciting to train alongside athletes who are so committed to their craft,” Rager said. “Everyone in the sport is here because they love it.”

As an official member of the U.S.A. World Cup Bobsled Team, he will compete on the World Cup Bobsled Circuit in Europe from November 2025 through February 2026, gaining international racing experience ahead of the Winter Olympics in Italy.

“It’s been a while since I’ve competed at such a high level, so I’m excited for the challenge and the chance to represent the United States,” Rager said.

Rager credits Cedarville University for laying the foundation for his athletic and coaching career.

“Cedarville taught me to pursue excellence in everything—on the track, in the weight room, and now on the Olympic stage,” he reflected.

Rager will not be the only Cedarville alumnus or student expected to compete in the upcoming olympics and paralympics in 2026. Two-time gold medalist Grace Norman will compete for Team USA in the paratriathlon in Los Angeles. She won her first gold medal in 2016 as a college freshman at Cedarville and then won the gold in 2022 in Paris. Current Cedarville freshman Gracen Fletcher is among the best archery performers in the United States and is expected to make a strong bid to be on the inaugural USA Olympic archery team. Daniel Michalski, a 2018 Cedarville alumnus, is also competing for a spot on the steeplechase team.