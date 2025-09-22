Program to make child care affordable

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — A new program to make child care more affordable was unveiled on Monday by Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Children and Youth (DCY) Director Kara Wente.

The Child Care Cred Program is a $10 million program designed to make child care more affordable for working families while helping Ohio businesses strengthen their workforce.

The program was created through Ohio’s SFY26–SFY27 biennial budget and is designed to tackle one of the state’s biggest workforce challenges: access to affordable child care.

Mike DeWine

“The new Child Care Cred Program is designed to help Ohio’s families get access to childcare,” DeWine said. “When parents have quality childcare, Ohio’s employers have productive employees who are not worried about their kids during work. It is a win for Ohio’s working families and for businesses.”

“Child care isn’t just a family issue, it’s a workforce issue,” Wente said. “The Child Care Cred Program makes care more affordable for parents, while giving Ohio employers a smart, practical way to support their teams. It’s a win for families, businesses, and communities across our state.”

“I am proud to be one of the many partners who collaborated on advancing this important initiative through House Bill 2 and the Budget,” said Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe). “The rising cost of childcare has placed a heavy burden on Ohio families, and while much work remains, this is an opportunity to build stronger partnerships between families and businesses.”

“Having affordable and accessible childcare not only supports working parents and their children, but allows businesses to retain dedicated workers,” said Senator Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester). “The Child Care Cred Program represents a significant step in solving Ohio’s childcare crisis. I’m proud to see this program go into effect and I look forward to seeing the benefits this will bring to Ohio’s working families.”

“Ensuring a stable workforce for Ohio’s growing economy encourages us to support our working families,” said Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster). “By creating a cost-sharing model between parents, employers, and the State of Ohio to help families afford quality childcare, businesses can focus on the needs of their company while maintaining a stable workforce. I’m proud to see this program go into effect and look forward to the relief and opportunities it will bring for working families across the Buckeye State.”

Families must live in Ohio and employers must be Ohio-based to qualify for the program. Employers and employees must work together to submit an application through DCY. Once approved, families may enroll their child in a licensed program or remain with their current provider and receive assistance with costs.

Applications are due by May 1, 2026, with funding available through June 30, 2026.

This initiative is part of Governor DeWine’s broader effort to expand access to quality child care. Alongside the Child Care Cred program, the state’s biennial budget — backed by the Ohio General Assembly — expands child care voucher eligibility, increases early learning grants, and boosts support for in-home providers.