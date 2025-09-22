Random Thoughts: stats, big games, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around OHSAA football playoff, the Stat of the Day, Games of the Week, Crestview’s Jim Wharton, Sunday’s Browns-Packers game, and leaving early.

Playoffs

If the playoffs were to begin this Friday, three WBL teams would be in – Wapakoneta in Division III, Region 10, and Bath and Van Wert, both in Division IV, Region 14.

Believe it or not, just two NWC would be in – Bluffton in Division VI, Region 22 and Lima Central Catholic in Division VII, Region 26. At the moment, Crestview is tied with Carey for the final playoff spot in Region 22 but it appears the nod would go to the Blue Devils on a tiebreaker.

Three GMC teams would be in – Fairview and Paulding in Division VI, Region 22, and Edgerton in Division VII, Region 26.

Six MAC teams would be in – Versailles in Division V, Region 20; Coldwater and Anna in Division VI, Region 24, and Marion Local, St. Henry, and New Bremen in Division VII, Region 28. Currently, Minster and Fort Recovery are on the outside looking in at the No. 13-14 spots.

Stat of the Day

To say Wapakoneta quarterback Caleb Moyer has been accurate year would be a massive understatement.

The 6-2, 195 pound senior signal caller has completed 72-of-80 passes this year. That’s right, just eight of his passes have been incomplete. His completion percentage to this point is 90 percent, which is unheard of. He’s thrown for 1,148 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Van Wert will host Moyer and Wapakoneta this Friday night.

Game of the Week

Without a doubt, this week’s Game of the Week is in the NWC, as 5-0 Lima Central Catholic takes on 5-0 Bluffton. Even better, the game will be played on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium, so it gives fans who wouldn’t normally be able to attend a chance to get out and watch it.

Both teams have had close calls, with Lima Central Catholic beating Shawnee 22-19 and Carey 6-0. Bluffton defeated Benjamin Logan 33-30 in the opener. Both teams are ranked No. 2 in their respective divisions, Division VI and Division VII.

I’m expecting a close and low scoring game.

Game of the Week II

If I had to pick another game of the week, it would probably come from the GMC, where 5-0 Paulding will host 5-0 Fairview. The game certainly has conference title implications and it should provide a great atmosphere.

Coach Wharton

What a wonderful gathering it was for retired Crestview baseball coach Jim Wharton in Convoy on Saturday. It was a well deserved tribute to a man who spent 42 years coaching the sport, all at the same school. His teams enjoyed a lot of success but more importantly, he impacted the lives of hundreds of student-athletes over the years. He was and still is such a positive influence.

I have to admit – I still jokingly let him know each year that he’s the bravest man alive, because he also teaches summer driver’s education at Crestview.

I wonder…

I wonder how many people left Sunday’s Browns-Packers game early or quit watching. The Browns stormed back from a 10-0 deficit to win in improbable fashion 13-10. Sadly, it may be the highlight of the season.

Does anyone have any stories of leaving a game at any level and/or sport, thinking your team had lost, only to miss a fantastic finish? If so, email me what happened at thevwindependent.com.