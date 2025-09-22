Real estate transfers 9/15-9/19/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from September 15-19, 2025.

Constance Stephens, Connie Stephens, Gerald Stephens to Gerald Stephens, Constance Stephens – Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision, lot 1.

Donald Lee Hudson, Nicole E. Hudson, Nicole Hudson, Donald Hudson to Stephen Hodler, Cynthia Hodler – a portion of Section 17 in Jennings Township.

Gary W. Brehm to Donald Cummings, Dawn Beck, – Willshire inlots, lot 58.

Colton R. Knowles, Makayla Knowles to Brylar D. Speaks – Convoy inlots, lot 293.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Lauri L. Thatcher, Tyson J. Thatcher – Van Wert inlots, lot 4281.

Betty L. Blair, Betty L. Blair ATTY, Nancy E. Keith ATTY to Tamara J. Nihiser – Van Wert inlots, lot 3984.

Kara Leigh Dirham, Kara Leigh Harris, Jason A. Dirham to Ethan Frost, Audrey Frost – a portion of Section 5 in Tully Township.

Justin Rager to RW1 Real Estate LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1320; lot 1323.

Dean J. Hempfling, Joy Hempfling to Dean J. Hempfling, Joy Hempfling – a portion of Section 22 in Washington Township.

Cheryl A. Creevy, Donald L. Creevy to Donald L. Creevy Joint Revocable Trust Agreement, Donald L. Creevy Joint Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Cheryl A. Creevy Joint Revocable Trust Agreement, Cheryl A. Creevy Joint Revocable Trust Agreement – Van Wer subdivisions, lot 220.

Timothy A. Dealey, Stacy A. Dealey to Zachary A. Dealey – a portion of Section 7 in Tully Township.

Pamela Beamer, Pamela J. Beamer to Beamer Living Trust, Beamer Living Trust TR, Pamela Beamer TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 3977.

Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to Elite Equity Contracting LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 697.

Phadom LLC to James N. Collins, Marcy L. Collins – Convoy inlots, lot 142; lot 143.

Robert L. Hoenie to The Marsh Foundation Inc., Marsh Foundation Inc. – a portion of Section 2 in Ridge Township.

Estate of Marjorie M. Jacobs, Marjorie M. Jacobs ADM, Cynthia Suever to Madison Sharp – Delphos inlots, lot 182.

Farrel L. Krall, Sharon R. Krall to Kendra K. Miller, Lynne M. Miller – Willshire inlots, lot 18.

Tyson A. Kennedy, Carrie Kennedy to Isiac T. Bowersock, Carly S. Smith – a portion of Section 18 in Jackson Township.

Nicole Butler, Isaac Butler, Ted Eversole, Heather Eversole, Brittany Miller, Brittany Kravis, Rodney Knauss to Candance S. Busch, Christina M. Clark – Middle Point inlots, lot 298.

Shane Coleman, Gary Herman to Nathaniel Setzler, Lauren Setzler – Delphos inlots, lot 1246.

Richard A. Fields Living Trust, Richard A. Fields Living Trust to Bobby Brown, Geneva Louise Brown – Van Wert inlots, lot 2238.

Garry Edward Hart to Terry D. Fralick Living Trust, Terry D. Fralick Living Trust TR, Judith L. Fralick Living Trust, Judith L. Fralick Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 16 in Harrison Township.

Van Wert AirBnB LLC to KJKM Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 413.

Tonia L. Dunifon, Tonia L. Gamble, Keith A. Dunifon, Randy L. Sroufe, Randy Sroufe, Laura A. Sroufe, Rodney W. Sroufe, Rodney Sroufe, Tonya S. Sroufe to Connie D. Billmek, Joseph P. Bilimek – Van Wert inlots, lot 3512.

Estate of Bernard E. Louth to Michelle Renée Louth – a portion of Section 6 in Jennings Township.