AAA3 supports senior levies

To the Editor,

Area Agency on Aging 3 submits this letter in support of the Van Wert Council on Aging two replacement senior citizen levies on the ballot November 4, 2025.

The mission of Area Agency on Aging 3 is to provide life-span resources that inspire, educate, and empower older adults, persons with disabilities and family caregivers. With the mission at Van Wert Council on Aging aligning with that of Area Agency on Aging 3, we support their endeavor for the replacement levies. By providing socialization, transportation, meals, as well as other services, Van Wert Council on Aging is helping older adults live life with independence and dignity in their homes.

The Van Wert senior levies are some of the lowest levies in the state per capita. With all of the proceeds going to Van Wert Council on Aging on .25 mill levy, and 84 percent going to Van Wert Council on Aging and 16 percent to Delphos Senior Citizens of the .20 mill levy, these levels are vital. On a home/property valued at $100,000, both levies combined would run a homeowner about $16 a year.

As the aging population continues to grow, the services and support that Van Wert Council on Aging provides is vital to sustain the quality of life of the senior community. By receiving services provided by Councils on Aging and Senior Centers, older adults are able maintain their independence and live a fuller life by remaining in their homes. By remaining independent and not relying on assisted living, the strain on Medicaid lessens.

Once again Area Agency on Aging 3 is proud to support Van Wert Council on Aging in their pursuit of their two replacement levies on the November 4 ballot.

With regards,

Jacquelyn Lucke, Chief Executive Officer

Area Agency on Aging 3