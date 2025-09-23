Beacon of Hope dinner, auction planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice will host its annual Hospice “Beacon of Hope” dinner and charity auction on Thursday, October 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Junior Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The event raises money for CHP’s hospice and other related programs and this year, will celebrate 50 years of services throughout Van Wert County and the region.

Fawn Burley

In 1974 local physician, Dr. E.E. White, initiated the idea of establishing a home health care service in Van Wert County. He hired Donna Grimm, RN to operate and manage the new service. With the help of a $3,000 grant from the United Way of Van Wert County, Van Wert Area Visiting Nurses Association was incorporated on December 19, 1974.

Grimm made the first patient visit on March 1, 1975. Operating today as CHP Home Care & Hospice, the nonprofit organization operates 10 offices, three adult day centers, and inpatient hospice center, all covering 15 counties in northwest and west central Ohio.

The dinner/auction event is free to attend, but RSVP is required. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, catered by Burtch’s Barn to Table, and silent and live auctions, hosted by Bee Gee Realty and Auction.

The family of the late, Fawn Burley, a long-term CHP employee will be honored. Burley worked at CHP for 29 years in the finance department and eventually became VP of Finance.

Advanced Insurance Group, Bee Gee Realty & Auction, and United Way of Van Wert County are named as “Friends of Hospice” for their ongoing support of CHP’s Hospice program and events.

The event also includes a drawing to win a 2025 EZ-GO Valor, gas-powered, street-ready, golf cart valued at $9,996 from Van Wert Carts & More. Raffle entries are $20 and the winner does not have to be present to win.

“The Beacon of Hope is our biggest fundraising event of the year,” said Kim Mason, volunteer and events coordinator. “This year, we’re celebrating our 50 years and honoring those who were instrumental in establishing CHP in our community and throughout the area.”

Mason also said the event is designed to be entertaining, enjoyable, and educational, while raising funds to support various CHP services.

To RSVP for the dinner or purchase raffle entries, visit comhealthpro.org/events-page or call 419.238.9223.