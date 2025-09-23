Chamber supports Vantage levy

To the Editor,

Vantage Career Center has a proud tradition of preparing students for the workforce with diverse and comprehensive vocational training programs. With the proposed continuous funding levy, the center will be able to upgrade its facilities, incorporate modern technologies, and expand its curriculum to align with the fast-evolving job market. This investment ensures our students are better equipped to meet the demands of a competitive global economy.

Education and economic development go hand in hand. By approving this levy, the aim is to reduce unemployment rates, attract new businesses, and retain existing ones by providing a skilled workforce. The career center acts as a crucial pipeline supplying local businesses with talented and prepared individuals driving economic growth in our region.

Investing in education empowers individuals and strengthens community bonds. With enhanced resources, Vantage becomes a focal point for fostering innovation and collaboration, directly impacting our community’s quality of life.

A vote for the Vantage Career Center continuous funding levy is a vote for progress, innovation, and prosperity. It is about supporting 50 years of excellence in a community that values education, supports its youth, and looks forward to a thriving economic future. Let’s seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact, ensuring that Van Wert continues to be a great place to live, learn, and work. The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to support this crucial initiative.

Mark Verville

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO