Harry E. Latimer

Harry E. Latimer, 89, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Monday, September 22, 2025.

He was born on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1936, in Payne. On June 28, 1975, he married the former Nancy Dunlap. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Harry served his country with honor. He retired from Duke Energy in Edgerton, Indiana after many years of dedicated service.

Harry attended Grace Bible Church in Van Wert, where he found community and fellowship. His greatest joy came from his family, whom he loved fiercely.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Latimer of Van Wert; his sons, Bill (Maria) Latimer of Milton, Florida, and John (Michelle) Latimer of New Haven, Indiana; his daughters, Lynette Latimer Baum of Van Wert, Ruth Anne Latimer of Columbia City, Indiana, and Tami (Tommy Gabric) Latimer Miller; along with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who will carry on his legacy of love. He is also survived by his very close friends, Bob Barker and Willi Richardson, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. and Ruth E. (Zartman) Latimer; brothers, Herb and Don Latimer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Donna Dunlap; sister-in-law, Liz Geist; brother-in-law, Jerry Dunlap, and niece, Kimberly Daniels.

Memorial service times will be announced in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Van Wert Council on Aging or to a Parkinson’s research organization.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.