Lady Knight Invitational this Saturday

CONVOY — The 24th annual Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for this Saturday, September 27, at Crestview High School. The highly competitive field features eight teams who will compete for the title of champion. Matches begin at 9 a.m. in both the high school and middle school gyms at Crestview.

The first matches of the day will feature the host school Crestview (No. 12, Division VI) against Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 19, Division V) at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and Marion Local (No. 9, Division VI) vs 4A Indiana school Decatur Bellmont in the elementary school gym at 9 a.m.

The second matches will showcase St Henry (No. 3, Division VI) vs. Norwalk St Paul (No. 21, Division VII) in the high school gym and Fairbanks (No. 7, Division V) vs Division III Celina in the elementary school gym.

Each team will be participating in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in northwest Ohio. All-day admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. No conference passes or school season passes will be accepted for this invitational tournament.