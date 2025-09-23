OPSMA weekly prep football notebook

COLUMBUS – Week No. 5 of the 2025 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the fifth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-There were some fireworks during Van Wert’s 36-27 win over Defiance on Friday. In the second quarter, Cougars wide receiver Keaten Welch caught a tipped pass and outraced the Defiance secondary 70 yards to the end zone. On the very next play from scrimmage, Welch, playing as a defensive back, picked up a fumble and returned it 31 yards for another touchdown. In the third quarter, teammate Xavier Kelly had touchdown runs of 68 and 92 yards.

-Convoy Crestview’s Braxton Leeth had 35 carries for 264 yards and four touchdowns, as the Knights held off Allen East 34-33 on Friday night. Crestview clinched the win by stopping a two-point conversion attempt with less than 30 seconds left in the game. For the season, Leeth has 127 carries for 1,312 yards (10.3 avg.) and 22 touchdowns.

Van Wert’s Keaten Welch had back-to-back big plays against Defiance last Friday. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

-The Wapakoneta Redskins scored a 42-7 victory over rival St. Mary’s in its 21st straight in Western Buckeye League win. Both Noah Bishop and Gage Vaughn scored touchdowns in a third quarter surge off the pass of Caleb Moyer, who finished the night 14 of 15 for 353 yards and three passing touchdowns with 54 yards on the ground and three rushing scores. Bishop caught five balls for 202 yards, and Vaughn made four receptions for 73 yards with 43 yards on the ground.

-Paulding set up the battle of the last two unbeatens in the Green Meadows Conference, escaping with a 35-32 home win over Ayersville to face Fairview in week six. Jalen Manz had three catches for 54 yards on offense, tallied 14 tackles with a forced fumble on defense and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score. Brother Jordan Manz nabbed four receptions for 131 yards and two TDs.

-Antwerp had some hard-hitting defensive efforts in its 19-13 win at Hicksville. Keegan Gray-Wyckoff (14 tackles) and Michael Rohrs (12) each had four tackles for loss while Zac Salas added 10 takedowns.

-Either Maddox Baker or Karter Gibson had a hand in all four touchdowns in Edgerton’s 35-28 loss to Wayne Trace. Baker had 353 yards passing and three TDs – all to Gibson in a 12-catch, 200-yard night – while also rushing for 83 yards and a fourth score. However, three interceptions by Wayne Trace helped the Raiders get off a winless skid to start the year. Carter Baumle had three rushing TDs – all in a third quarter where Wayne Trace outscored the Bulldogs 28-0.

-Marion Local quarterback Brennen Hess had quite a night on Friday, completing 8-of-10 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Cale Nagel was the recipient of five of those passes for 176 yards and all four touchdowns, as the No. 1 Flyers extended their winning streak to 69 with a 40-7 victory over No. 3 New Bremen.

-Avenging a 35-34 loss to county rival Tinora last season where it led 28-7 at halftime, Fairview pulled away to defeat the Rams 49-28 to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2020. William Zeedyk was 22-of-30 for 315 yards, three TDs and no picks while rushing for 87 yards and two more scores. Logan Olinger had 13 catches for 215 yards and two TDs while rushing twice for 52 yards and a touchdown.

-Hayden Groll found the endzone four times, rushing 29 times for 241 yards to power Napoleon past Sylvania Northview, 42-12.

-Garrison Kruse continued his gaudy yard-per-carry average this year for No. 1 Liberty Center, entering with a 16-ypc clip (31 rushes, 497 yards, nine TDs) before racking up 147 yards and three more TDs on just six carries in the Tigers’ 76-7 blitzing of Bryan.

-With Delta’s 65-0 victory over Swanton on Friday, head coach Mike Vicars earned his 200th career win in a coaching career dating back to 1987. Vicars is 76-41 across three stops at Delta (1999-06, 2013, 2024-25) along with stints at Holgate (1987-88), Ada (1989-94), Hilltop (1997-98), Genoa (2007-11) and Swanton (2014-15).

-Lexington’s Joe Caudill threw for a 30-yard touchdown and returned an interception 48 yards for a score in the Minutemen’s 42-14 win over Wooster. Caudill finished with 52 yards passing and five yards rushing as the Minutemen put up 42 points in the first half. Cole Eichorn ran for a one-yard TD and had 45 yards rushing on eight carries while Markale Martin had 41 yards on four carries and a 19-yard score. Seven Allen ran for a 5-yard TD and Brayden Fogle added a 30-yard touchdown catch and an 18-yard interception return for a score to lead Lex to an Ohio Cardinal Conference win.

-Ashland Crestview’s Liam Kuhn completed 11-of-17 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns during the Cougars’ 44-7 win over South Central. He also added 26 yards rushing. Carter Goon caught two passes for 87 yards while Max Durbin and Carson Keener added three catches for 68 yards and one touchdown apiece. Bransen Hider ran for 55 yards on 10 carries and a score. Ayden Reymer ran for 43 yards, and a TD and Wyatt Barber added 60 yards rushing and a score. Jack Stephens led a spirited defensive effort with three sacks while Goon had two and Montgomery Cline had two apiece. Barber also recovered a fumble.

-Clear Fork’s Marcus Hoeflich was as good as he has been all year throwing for 73 yards but rushing for 156 yards on 19 carries with a TD during a 34-0 win over Pleasant. Devyn Oswalt and Alex Schlosser both returned interceptions for touchdowns while Schlosser also added a two-yard touchdown run. Hoeflich ran for a 48-yard score, and Ben Campbell added a 17-yard score to round out a successful night for the Colts. The Clear Fork defense was stout again, allowing just 45 yards of total offense, 30 through the air and 15 on the ground. It scored twice.

-Shelby’s Brayden DeVito completed 17-of-19 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the Whippets’ 48-0 win over Highland. He also ran for 11 yards and a score. Brady Bowman caught eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns while Michael Shepherd had two catches for 53 yards and a score, and Carter Kessler added a 4-yard TD catch. Luke Blevins ran for 53 yards, and a touchdown and Travis Slone added 25 yards and a score for an all-around dominant night.

-Nathan Bernhard of the Ashland Arrows delivered an outstanding performance in their 42-7 victory over Dover, contributing to their perfect record of 5-0 with 17 completions out of 26 attempts and 230 passing yards, along with 64 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

-Mapleton’s JJ Guilliams logged 21 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown in the Mounties’ gutsy win over Plymouth.

-Colonel Crawford’s Parker Weithman caught two passes for 67 yards and returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Buckeye Central.

-Crestline’s Weston Clark caught one 32-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in a win over Richmond Heights.

-Ridgedale’s Ayden Salyer made three receptions for 135 yards with all three going for touchdowns, plus he added a rushing touchdown in a 38-26 win over Upper Scioto Valley.

-Cardington’s Wyatt Denney rushed 33 times for 217 yards, three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions, plus made 14 tackles in a 36-35 win over East Knox.

-Northmor’s Brady Carrcaught six passes for 63 yards, kicked a 31-yard field goal and four extra points, plus caught an interception on defense in a 37-12 win over Danville.

-Mount Gilead’s Carson Barnum ran for 164 yards on 30 carries to score two touchdowns in a 41-7 win over previously unbeaten Fredericktown.

-North Union’s Wyatt Arver made three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, and he returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown in a 46-27 win over Urbana.

-Liberty-Benton quarterback Connor Barbara threw three touchdown passes, ran for two scores and returned an interception for a TD in the Eagles’ 56-0 win over Elmwood. Unbeaten through five games and off to its best start since 2020, L-B, which next year will be moving from the Blanchard Valley Conference to the Cardinal Division of the Northern Lakes League, has outscored its first five opponents 235-12.

-McComb quarterback Grady Schroeder rushed for 183 yards and three scores and completed 8-of-9 passes for 108 yards and a TD in the Panthers 49-0 win over Ada.

-Pandora-Gilboa quarterback Cory Gerten completed 17-of-29 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score in the Rockets’ 24-14 win over previously unbeaten Arlington. Senior receiver Chase Meyer caught nine passes for 201 yards and TDs of 93 and 16 yards. Arlington’s Ayden Cavinee had 109 yards rushing, 135 yards on six receptions and scored twice.

-Hillsboro senior Jack Cornele led the backfield in Week 5, tying the school-record with five touchdown runs as the Indians won by a 50-14 score over the Ponitz Career Technology Center Golden Panthers. Cornele, a fullback, scored all five of his touchdowns in the first three quarters, with four in the first half, including three in the first quarter. For the game, Cornele totaled 105 rushing yards on 14 carries.

-Carter Atwater, a sophomore quarterback for the Rocky River Pirates, completed 10 of 14 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-13 win over the Lakewood Rangers.

-Defending Division III state champion Bishop Watterson extended its winning streak to 21 games with a 36-6 home win over visiting Harvest Prep. Senior quarterback Drew Bellisari had a hand in all five touchdowns, rushing for three, throwing one – to junior Carter Bellisari – and returning an interception 36 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles travel to archrival DeSales Friday to begin Central Catholic League play.

-Logan Doty had his biggest rushing performance of the season going for 223 yards on the ground, but he was held out of the end zone for the second time this season as Fairmont suffered a narrow loss to Wayne.

-Springboro quarterback Max Miller completed 17-of-25 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns with two of them going to Noah Billinski, who had 11 catches in all for 177 yards and the two scores.

-Mattias Brunicardi ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Springboro. It was his third 100-plus yard rushing game this season and he ranks third in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 508 yards on the ground.

-Brody Gibbs ran for 135 yards and a touchdowns and also threw for 117 yards and two scores in leading Valley View to a 48-10 win over Eaton. Anthony Valenti added a pair of touchdowns and 56 yards rushing for the Spartans.

-Dayton Christian junior Jacob Culter had his first 100-plus yard rushing game on Friday in a 35-0 win over New Miami. He totaled 14 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns. His previous high was 63 yards in a win over Bethel-Tate.

-Jackson Kaufman ran for four touchdowns in Fenwick’s 55-20 win over Mt. Healthy.

-Carlisle is 4-1 for the first time since 2017 after its 21-18 win over rival Franklin.

-Jordan Vann had both a kickoff return and a punt return for touchdowns in Middletown’s blowout 62-0 win over Sycamore. Vann went 98 yards on the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and then midway through the second quarter he took a punt 67 yards to the end zone.

-Middletown returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the win. Harlem Coleman returned a 99-yard interception for a touchdown and Laaren Cornwall took one back 23 yards.

-Talawanda running back Lance Cantrell had his fourth game of more than 200 yards rushing this season with a 10-carry, 286-yard performance on Friday night against Carroll. He also scored four touchdowns in the win and he stands atop the Southwest Ohio Conference leaderboard with 1,361 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is 900 yards better than the next runner in the league and he has 10 more touchdowns than the second place runner.

-Lem Grayson ran for 204 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns in Bain’s 42-24 win over Bishop Hartley. It was the second time this season, and in his career, that Grayson had four rushing touchdowns in a game. He did it in a Week 2 win at Dixie Heights (Ky.). Grayson also became the top scorer in Hamilton Catholic/Badin history with his four touchdowns.

-Badin’s James Brink caught seven passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Bishop Hartley.

-Brookville used 10 different runners to total 339 yards rushing in a 49-8 win over Madison. Jake Lesner led the Blue Devils with 7 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Jayden Resor was a yard behind with 69 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

-Brody O’Banion rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in leading Edgewood to a win over Chaminade Julienne. The Cougars trailed 13-7 in the second quarter and scored 24 unanswered points over the rest of the game for the 31-13 victory.

-Roman Smith had two interceptions and Paytin Wells had one in a 31-13 Edgewood win over Chaminade Julienne.

-The Eastern Eagles of Pike County ran their regular season win streak to 27 games Saturday night defeating the Southern Tornadoes 41-6. Out of the six touchdowns the Eagles scored, four were scored on one-play drives. Junior receiver Boston Webb was the beneficiary of three touchdown passes. In total, he had four catches for 174 yards. It took sophomore running back Jack Montgomery just three rushes to cover 124 yards and score twice.

-Kahlil Hinton from Kenston recorded 102 receiving yards and scored 2 touchdowns in their victory over the previously undefeated Manchester Panthers, with a final score of 24-17. This win helped head coach Jeff Grubich achieve his 100th career coaching victory.

-Kyelin West from Canton McKinley delivered another impressive performance, leading his team to a victory in the Federal League against Massillon Perry with a score of 28-18. He amassed 192 yards on 13 carries and scored 2 touchdowns. His longest run of the evening went for 89 yards.

-Meigs junior quarterback Gunner Cleland accounted for 277 total yards and seven total touchdowns ( four passing, three rushing). And wide receiver Owen Tracy who came out for football this year for the first time since eighth grade,the junior missed the first four games saw action for the first time this year and responded with eight catches for 134 yards in the Marauders 52-6 win over River Valley

-Springfield High School junior quarterback CJ Wallace was nearly perfect, going 21-for-23 for 253 yards and three TD passes – all to senior Sherrod Lay, Jr. – as Springfield beat rival Centerville 35-0.

-The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes trailed 21-7 to the Waterford Wildcats on Friday night, but rallied and scored with a minute remaining to win 29-28 and remain undefeated. The Buckeyes actually lined up to kick the extra point for the 28-28 tie, but faked it and went for two and converted it on a pass from the kicker to the wing back. Austin Gautier led the defensive effort with 12 tackles including two for loss and an interception.

-The Fairland Dragons defeated the Gallia Academy Blue Devils 28-26 on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference clash, as new Fairland placekicker Yardley Gorby kicked the differencemaking two extra points. Gorby is the daughter of Fairland High School Athletic Director Jeff Gorby, and a member of the Lady Dragons’ girls soccer squad. Yardley Gorby has been working with former Fairland kicker and Shawnee State University cross country runner Emma Marshall.

-Coal Grove senior running back Kaden Murphy scored all three touchdowns in the Hornets’ 20-14 Ohio Valley Conference win at Portsmouth on Friday night. Murphy rushed for two touchdowns and caught one on a screen pass, as his first touchdown was a 73-yard run on the game’s opening play. He rushed for 199 yards on 26 carries and made two receptions for 36 yards.

-McDermott Northwest senior quarterback Jake Brown rushed for 117 yards and passed for 117 yards in the Mohawks’ 27-12 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory over Minford on Friday night. He completed 10-of-17 passes with two touchdowns, while rushing for one touchdown with 25 total carries.

-Wheelersburg head coach Rob Woodward won his 174th career game with the Pirates on Friday night – a 52-7 victory at Lucasville Valley. He now has the most wins in Pirate program history, surpassing the 173 wins by the legendary Ed Miller, whom the Wheelersburg High School stadium is named after. Woodward is in his 18th season as the Wheelersburg head coach, as his career record is now 174-45 – with a 34-15 record in the state playoffs. His Pirate teams have captured 10 Southern Ohio Conference Division II championships, 3 Division V regional championships, and the 2017 Division V state championship. The Pirates are 5-0 for the first time since that 2017 season, and host fellow 5-0 and the defending Division V state champion Ironton on Friday night. The Pirates rolled Valley despite running only 18 plays from scrimmage and recording only 14-and-a-half minutes worth of time of possession.

-The Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans defeated the visiting Shadyside Tigers 45-7 on Saturday, as the Titans are 5-0 for the first time since 2021. They have now played Shadyside three times in the past calendar year, despite the two schools being an estimated three-and-a-half hours apart. They played in last season’s regular season at Shadyside, then played again in last season’s Division VII state playoffs at Notre Dame. In this year’s meeting in Portsmouth, Notre Dame senior quarterback Luke Cassidy rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two others, as he completed 5-of-8 passes for 109 yards and rushed 10 times for 53 yards. Senior running back Bryce McGraw added 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and senior placekicker Coleman Shaffer was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points with a 37-yard field goal.

-Middletown senior Jordan Vann returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD and returned a punt 67 yards for a TD as the Middies beat Sycamore 62-0 to improve to 5-0 and 4-0 in the Greater Miami Conference. Middies senior Wyman Carr capped the night with a 100-yard interception return for a score on the final play of the game as Middletown earned its second straight shutout win.

-Northeastern High School senior quarterback Diezel Taylor went 15-for-18 for 403 yards and seven TD passes – setting school records for single game passing yards and passing TDs – as the Jets improved to 5-0 with a 60-18 win over Madison Plains. Northeastern senior wide receiver Jacoby Newman caught eight passes for 277 yards and five TDs, setting school records for single game receiving yards and receiving TDs for the Jets, which plays unbeaten West Jefferson this week to open Ohio Heritage Conference North Division play.

-Lehman Catholic senior quarterback Turner Lachey went 11-for-12 for 323 yards and five TDs as the Cavaliers improved to 5-0.

-Colt Camacho a sophomore running back for Tri-Village helped lead his team to a 55-22 win over Ansonia in the Western Ohio Athletic Conference. Camacho accounted for five touchdowns. He rushed for 180-yards on 13 carries scoring four times and had one catch for a 10-yard TD. Tri-Village’s win snapped Ansonia’s 25 game home win streak dating back to 2021.

-McConnelsville Morgan’s Tanner Bankes rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns, while Devin Waggy had ten tackles and blocked both a punt and a PAT in the Raiders’ 21-18 victory at Crooksville.

-Beloit West Branch senior Jeremiah Thomas broke a school record, tied two others and accounted for five touchdowns in the Warriors’ 48-7 win over Warren Howland. Thomas caught 15 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns; the yardage was a new single game high while the receptions and TDs equaled marks. Thomas also rushed for a touchdown, threw for another one and had an interception on defense.

-Air Force recruit Calix Lemp had a 15-yard touchdown reception, a two-point conversion run and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown as Wadsworth defeated Twinsburg 39-0 in Suburban League National Conference play. Twinsburg was shut out despite running 75 plays for 281 yards and 20 first downs.

-In his second start at running back after being converted from wide receiver, Liam Phillips had 23 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a halfback pass 69 yards for a score in Medina Buckeye’s 34-28 Cleveland West Conference victory over Bay.

-Cedarville’s Isaiah Christian was a do-it-all star for the Indians in a 41-6 win against Triad. On offense he amassed 174 total yards and scored two touchdowns, and on defense he had 10 total tackles, seven for a loss, and one sack. Midway through the season, he is the only player in the Ohio Heritage Conference to rank in the top-5 for rushing, scoring, total tackles and tackles for loss.

-Deaunte White scored four more touchdowns on just 13 carries, gaining 155 yards in a 52-7 Xenia win against Sidney. Eastern Michigan committ Shawn Fishwick had a season best 111 yards receiving on seven catches with a touchdown.

-Colin Hunter of Beavercreek had 15 tackles and one important pass breakup in a 21-19 win against Miamisburg. Hunter’s big play came on the penultimate snap of the game where he delivered a hit to help dislodge what would have been a long reception for the Vikings to get into field goal range. Jamison Webster also picked off a hail mary pass to end the first half, all helping Beavercreek get to 2-0 in the GWOC for the first time in a decade.