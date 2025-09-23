Roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Van Wert wins tri-match over county rivals

Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview gathered at Hickory Sticks for the regular season finale on Tuesday, and it was the Cougars who came out on top by defeating the Lancers and Knights 157-166-181,

Van Wert’s Griffin McCracken and Crestview’s Mathew Dealey shared match medalist honors after each shot a 36. Carter Wright carded a 39 for the Cougars, followed by Brock Stoller (40) and Zach Stoller (42). Jacob Geier led Lincolnview with a 38, followed by Seth Brant (41), Bosten Bailey (43) and Chayse Overholt (44). After Dealey, Logan Schlemmer finished with a 41, while Chase Feasby, Kash Lichtensteiger and Eli Scarlett each shot a 52.

Lincolnview, Crestview girls end season at sectionals

DEFIANCE — The Lancers saw their season come to an end in the Division II sectionals at Auglaize Golf Club on Tuesday. Lincolnview finished seventh as a team with 407 points. Grace Custer finished with a 98, while Eme Renner was a stroke behind at 99. Avery Zielke (102) and Lainey Spear (108) rounded out the scoring for Lincolnview, while Lilly Holdgreve finished with a 116.

Crestview’s two golfers, Violet Dirr and Aleigha Brown shot a 116 and 124 respectively.

Montepelier (373) was crowned as the sectional champion and Napoleon (381) was the runner-up. Wayne Trace finished third (383) and all three teams advanced to district competition.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Spencerville 0

CONVOY — Crestview upped its winning streak to six with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 win over Spencerville on Tuesday.

Haley McCoy had 14 kills and Kaci Gregory had 12 kills and 12 digs and was 15-of-15 with an ace from the service line. Emily Lichtle and Nora Perkins recorded 23 and 16 assists. Lichtle and Lydia Grace each finished with nine digs. Grace was 14-of-15 serving with a pair of aces and Lillie Best was 13-of-14 serving with two aces and six kills. In addition, Alya Kreischer was a perfect 10-of-10 serving with two aces and had six kills.

Crestview (9-3, 4-0 NWC) will play at Bluffton in a key NWC match on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Lincolnview cruised by Delphos Jefferson 25-13, 25-11, 25-11 on Tuesday. Both teams will return to action Thursday night. The Lancers (10-5, 3-1 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic and Delphos Jefferson (4-13, 0-4 NWC) will travel to Spencerville.

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

ROCKFORD — State ranked Parkway (No. 2, Division VI) defeated Van Wert 25-5, 25-7, 25-6 on Tuesday. Van Wert will host St. Marys Memorial on Thursday, while Parkway will travel to Coldwater the same night.

Soccer

Ottoville 6 Crestview 3

CONVOY — Cylee Grubb, Evie Williman and Ellie Ward each scored a goal but Crestview fell to Ottoville 6-3 on Tuesday. Ella Lamb had 19 saves in the goal and was supported by Marissa Gros on defense. The Knights (4-7-1) will play at Coldwater on Saturday.