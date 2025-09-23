YWCA launches free video series on domestic violence

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is offering the community a free opportunity to better understand the complexities of domestic violence and the tactics abusers use to maintain control over their partners.

The online video series, called :Take the Wheel: A Crash Course in the Power and Control Wheel,” features short, easy-to-digest videos that explain each section of the power and control wheel. Each video highlights specific behaviors commonly exhibited by perpetrators of intimate partner violence.

The power and control wheel, first developed in 1984, is a widely recognized tool that illustrates how abuse is a pattern of behaviors rather than isolated incidents. Its “spokes” represent various tactics used by abusers, including intimidation, emotional abuse, isolation, coercion and threats, economic abuse, minimizing, denying, blaming, and the use of privilege.

“The power and control wheel has long been the gold standard for identifying stereotypical behaviors abusers use to manipulate and control their victims,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator. “Most people are familiar with the physical aspects of domestic violence and the wheel shows the full range of intimate partner violence. It helps recognize the red flags that might be overlooked.”

Beginning October 1, subscribers will receive links by email to view a 3-5 minute video highlighting a different segment of the wheel. Videos will be released twice weekly, on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In total, participants will receive eight videos.

An online discussion board will also be available, offering thought-provoking questions for participants to reflect on and discuss. Engagement in the forum is optional.

“In less than an hour total, subscribers will gain valuable insight into the warning signs of abuse and learn practical ways to support survivors,” Schaufelberger said.

Community members may register here by Tuesday, September 30.

Additional details about the discussion board will be provided in a welcome email to all registrants.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.