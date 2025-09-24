FOP donation…

The Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 recently wrapped up its 2025 food drive with a large food donation to Karla’s Cupboard at Trinity Friends Church. The Lodge also donated a $750 check to both Trinity Friends Church and the First United Methodist Church food pantries, both of which provide support to the Van Wert City and County communities. FOP Lodge 62 thanked Lee Kinstle Chevrolet, Van Wert VFW Post 5803, the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert County Sheriffs Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 81 for their support, which made the drive a success. Shown above are FOP Lodge 62 President Bruce Showalter, Treasurer Adam Wehage, Larry Adam of Trinity Friends Church, and Food Drive Chairman Keith Collins. Shown below are Cristi Laukhuf, Jamie Ramos and Pastor Christian Taylor of the First United Methodist Church along with Wehage, Collins and Showalter. Photos submitted