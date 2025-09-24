Harvest Happenings in mid-October

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Fairgrounds will host the sixth annual Harvest Happenings event on Friday and Saturday, October 17-18. Friday hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This popular fall celebration will be held alongside the annual Dairy Barn Emporium and Apple Festival, offering a full weekend of shopping, seasonal treats, and family-friendly fun.

Harvest Happenings is a two-day fall market that features a wide variety of vendors offering handmade crafts, boutique clothing, home décor, seasonal produce, and more. The event also includes food trucks and concessions serving everything from fair favorites to fall specialties.

Vendor Information

Indoor vendor spaces are currently available for $45 per 10’x10′ space. This is a great opportunity for local businesses, crafters and more to showcase their products during one of the area’s most anticipated fall events. Food vendor space is full and there are no more openings available.

Interested vendors can vontact the Van Wert County Fair Office at 419.238.9270 for more information or download vendor forms online at www.vanwertcountyfair.com.

For event updates, follow the Van Wert County Fair on social media or visit www.vanwertcountyfair.com.