James Paul Silance

James Paul Silance, affectionately known as Paul, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the age of 79.

Paul Silance

Born on August 12, 1946, in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, Paul made his way to Van Wert, Ohio, in 1966. It was there that he met the love of his life, Dorothy Douglas, and they tied the knot on February 16, 1967, embarking on a beautiful journey together.



Paul lived a fulfilling life dedicated to his family and work. He proudly served as a welder at General Dynamics for 30 years, where he was a valued member of the UAW. Retirement didn’t slow him down; he obtained his CDL and drove a dump truck, a true testament to his hard working spirit. Paul was also known for his love of repairing vehicles; he and his father-in-law even ran a body shop from his garage, where he found joy in fixing things up.



Together with Dorothy, Paul traveled to every state east of the Mississippi River, where they enjoyed countless camping adventures. A member of First United Brethren Church in Van Wert for many years, he was also an active participant in community organizations, including the American Legion and, formerly, the Eagles. Paul had a passion for keeping up with the world, often watching or listening to the news.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy; sons, Kevin (Jozette) Silance of Pennville, Indiana, and Steven Silance of Van Wert; grandsons Seth (Trequjuan) Silance and Ethan Silance, both of Van Wert, and sister Opel Padrick of Jacksonville, N.C.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Daniel and Beatrice (Jenkins) Silance, as well as eight siblings, Delores Thompson, John Silance, Jimmy Silance, CT Silance, Daniel Silance, Delbert Silance, Mary Ellen Silance, and Marrie Shepherd.



The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 27, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, followed by a committal service at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, September at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel.

To share in Paul’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.