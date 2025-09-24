Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Way back in the day, the football season didn’t kick off until mid-to-late September. Seriously – go back and look at some of the schedules from many years ago. Now, here we are, the weekend of September 26, and the high school football season is entering Week No. 6 of 10. It’s been a fun ride this point and I think it’ll be even better during the remaining five weeks of the regular season. This weekend’s schedule features a couple of games that will likely go a long way in determining conference championships.

Last week I went 17-1 (94.4 percent), with the only incorrect pick being Edgerton over Wayne Trace. The Raiders outscored the Bulldogs 28-0 in the third quarter and won 35-28. Congratulations to Matt Holden and the Raiders on a great mid-season win! My season record is now 99-20 (83.1 percent) with 19 more games on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate.

Games of the Week

Bluffton (5-0) at Lima Central Catholic (5-0)

It’ll be the only show in town at Spartan Stadium Saturday – how fitting. A lot of fans have this one circled on the calendar and for good reason. It’s a key game in determining the NWC championship. Some consider it the NWC championship game. I’m not quite there yet but I can see how people would think that. Both teams still have some challenging conference games left on their respective schedules. Bluffton is the highest scoring team in the NWC (45 ppg) while Lima Central Catholic is No. 1 in scoring defense (11.6 ppg), so something has to give. The more I think about this game, the more I’m starting to think it’s a coin flip. The Thunderbirds have had a couple of close calls this season. Bluffton had a close one in the opener but has cruised by four straight opponents since then. My initial thought was to take the Pirates and I’m sticking with that thought.

The pick: Bluffton

Fairview (5-0) at Paulding (5-0)

Another battle of unbeatens. Fairview has had a couple of close calls this season, 34-28 over Wauseon and 36-32 over Delta. The Panthers rolled in their first four games, then got by Ayersville 35-32 last Friday night. Before that, Paulding had given up a total of 14 points. Fairview has given up 28 or more in three games. Do I think Paulding can win? Absolutely, but I also think the Apaches will continue their unbeaten streak.

The pick: Fairview

Hicksville (1-4) at Wayne Trace (1-4)

The Raiders stunned previously undefeated Edgerton 35-28 last Friday night. Four of Wayne Trace’s first five opponents have a combined 17-3 record. With all due respect, the schedule is a little less daunting during the second half of the season, so there’s a chance for the Raiders to get on a roll. Will there be challenges? Yes, certainly, but the “meatgrinder” portion of the schedule is over. I do think Friday night’s game could be entertaining but I also think the Raiders pick up their second consecutive victory.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Delphos Jefferson (1-4) at Crestview (4-1)

I believe that the Wildcats are improving each week and they’ve done it against some pretty stiff competition. This week won’t be any easier though and I’m not sure Delphos Jefferson will be able to pace with the Knights, who are averaging 38 points per game. The Wildcats have scored 46 points this year, with 26 coming in a win over Parkway. I think Delphos Jefferson can win 2-3 more games down the stretch, but the Knights are the favorite this week.

The pick: Crestview

Wapakoneta (5-0) at Van Wert (3-2)

I’m not going to beat around the bush. I’m picking the visiting Redskins (No. 2, Division III) here. Yes, Wapakoneta’s offense is good but the defense appears to be playing at a different level. That unit has kind of driven the bus this year for the Redskins. Is an upset possible? Of course it’s possible, but with all due respect, it would be a big one.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Best of the Rest

GMC

Edgerton at Ayersville: Edgerton

Tinora at Antwerp: Tinora

MAC

Coldwater at Parkway: Coldwater

Delphos St. John’s at Anna: Anna

New Bremen at Fort Recovery: New Bremen

St. Henry at Minster: Minster: St. Henry

Versailles at Marion Local: Marion Local

NWC

Allen East at Columbus Grove: Columbus Grove

Fort Loramie at Spencerville: Fort Loramie

TCL

Toledo Woodward at Lima Sr.

WBL

Elida at Bath: Bath

Kenton at Celina: Celina

Shawnee at Defiance: Shawnee

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf: St. Marys Memorial