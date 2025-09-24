VWCS BOE hears info about latest school report card

Van Wert Director of Curriculum and Instruction Chris Covey talks about the district’s latest school report card results. Van Wert City Schools received a 3.5 star rating out of 5. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A presentation on the latest Ohio Department of Education and Workforce school report cards took up the majority of Wednesday’s monthly meeting ot the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education. Superintendent Mark Bagley and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Chris Covey explained the district’s rating, how to address deficiencies, and spoke of challenges with the annual report cards.

Van Wert City Schools received 3.5 out of 5 stars, which means the school system meets state standards. Last year, VWCS was assigned a 3 star rating. Ratings are based on six different components: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy, graduation, and post-graduation readiness. As a whole, the district was given five stars for graduation, three stars for achievement, progress and gap closing, and two stars for early literacy and college, career, workforce and military readiness.

“We are certainly diving into different parts of those components to make sure we are reporting everything that we’re doing accurately,” Covey said. “It’s quite a challenge because there’s so much involved.”

“We don’t do things for a star, we do things for the kids,” Bagley said.

Covey also said it’s possible to gain ground then lose ground because from one year to the next, the state report card rules change, but he added he believes teachers in the district are doing a great job.

In addition, Covey noted the report card doesn’t take into account such things as the CEO program, which helps prepare students for post-graduation, and he said school officials are trying to decide how to use artificial intelligence in a safe way for students and teachers. Bagley said while a lot of people run from AI, the district needs to run toward it with safeguards in place.

During his report to the board, Bagley said an update will be issued Friday morning on the status of the elevator to Tyler Landing at Eggerss Stadium. The elevator has to pass a final state inspection before it can be put into use. Treasurer Troy Bowersock said to this point, $7,067,000 has been spent on the massive stadium renovation project.

Bowersock also informed the board that health insurance costs for employees will go up next year. An exact figure should be ready in time for the October board meeting.

Eric Muhlenkamp was approved as varsity boys and girls swimming coach, and Charlie Witten (baseball), Nate Hoverman (boys and girls track and field), Sean Kennedy (softball) and Mitch Price (boys tennis) were approved by the board, along with winter strength coach Andrew Peel; Damian Helm, varsity boys basketball assistant; Ben Shindeldecker, boys junior varsity basketball coach; Keaton Altimus, freshman boys basketball coach; Tom Baer, eighth grade boys basketball coach; Nate Hoverman, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Alexis Burdette, girls varsity basketball assistant; Erica Racster, junior varsity girls baskeball; Daryl Dowdy, freshman girls basketball; Sierra Poulson, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Allison Schaufelberger, seventh grade girls basketball coach; Brock Blackmore and Jim Davis, assistant boys and girls bowling coaches, and Katie Parrish, middle school winter cheer coach.

In other personnel matters, Joseph Balyeat was approved as a long term substitute english teacher at the Van Wert School at the Goedde, while Jerrickah Catlin as an elementary school paraprofessional.

The board approved the annual eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C. for 73 students and 10 adults/staff members from October 21-24. Fiscal year 2026 permanent improvements were approved, along with a long list of donations from businesses, organizations and individuals.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 22, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.