Weekly Common Pleas Court report

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over six criminal hearings this week.

Bond violation

Jeffrey Kallas, 24, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for failure to report to probation. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. October 22.

Probation violation

Austin Campbell, 30, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation for failing to report to jail as ordered. He was then sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for four days already served, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

Daniel Lehmkuhle III, 27, of Delphos, denied violating his bond/treatment in lieu of conviction. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. October 7.

Time waiver

Andrii Osaba, 29, of Warren, Michigan, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. November 21.

Plea changes

Kody Johnson, 45, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10:30 a.m. October 8.

Lowery Irby, of 37, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of strangulation, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. November 12.