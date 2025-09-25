Family has three generations of Rotarians

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club has inducted Michael Etter as its newest member, marking a historic milestone for the organization – three generations of Rotary service in one family.

Etter was welcomed into Rotary by his father, Brad Etter, and his grandfather, Wayne Kilton, who served as his sponsors. Both Brad and Wayne are past presidents of the Van Wert Rotary Club and have each played an important role in leading service projects and supporting the community.

Three generations of Rotarians – Wayne Kilton (front), Brad Etter (back left) and the newest member, Michael Etter (back right). Photo submitted

“Having three generations of a family dedicated to Rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’ is something truly special,” said Rotary Club President Andy Czajkowski. “It reflects not only the commitment of the Etter and Kilton families, but also the lasting impact Rotary has across generations.”

The induction ceremony was held during the club’s weekly Tuesday meeting, where members gathered to celebrate this unique moment in the club’s history.

The Van Wert Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Tuesday at Willow Bend Country Club and welcomes community-minded individuals to join in fellowship and service. For more information about Rotary and membership opportunities, please contact Czajkowski at andy@statewideford.com.