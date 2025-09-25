Gaylee Eckhart

Gaylee Eckhart, 85, of Convoy passed away on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at VanCrest Nursing Home of Van Wert.

She was born on January 29, 1940, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Howalee “Sonny” Bush and Blanch June (Hughes) Bush, who both preceded her in death.

Gaylee graduated from Edinburg High School in Indiana in 1959, then she graduated from Elkhart University as a Registered American Medical Technologist and registered X-Ray Technologist. She spent 18 months in Arizona to receive her Herbal Healer Certified Herbologist. Gaylee then joined the Air Force and with her experiences she made it to the Air Force Medic Officers School. She met and wed to Sgt. Allen Walter Eckhart on May 29, 1964, on Memorial Day. Allen preceded his wife in death on January 7, 2017 after 52 years of marriage.

She is survived by one sister, Vicki Sue (John) Hadlock of New Port Richey, Florida, and one nephew Mitchell Lee Hadlock also of New Port Richey, Florida.

With her local American Legion membership, she entered the second district and won first place with her American Legion history book and also took first place at the Ohio State Fair. She had served 44 years with the American Legion Post #208 of the Convoy Community and charities supporting other paralyzed veterans with gathering toys for children. She crochet over 400 baby blankets and gave them to the St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Gaylee attended the Southwest Radio Church of Oklahoma City while there and played the clarinet for 19 years with the Van Wert Community Band.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 27, at I. O. O. F. Cemetery in Convoy with combined military rites from the American Legion Post #178 of Van Wert and the VFW Post #5803 of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials are to the Salvation Army of Van Wert.

