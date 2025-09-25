Robert D. “Jake” Baer

Robert D. “Jake” Baer, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the age of 92.

Born on January 21, 1933, in Van Wert, Jake was a pillar in the lives of those who knew him. On April 28, 1956, he married the former Joanne Johnson.

Robert “Jake” Baer

Jake dedicated over 30 years of his life to Tuttle Construction in Lima, where he earned a reputation as a hard-working and loyal carpenter. His craftsmanship and commitment to quality were a testament to his character. A proud United States Army veteran, Jake served during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 and was a member of the Van Wert American Legion. His service to his country was an important part of his identity, and he carried the values of dedication and loyalty throughout his life.

Jake was a humble man, known for his soft-spoken demeanor and his deep love for his family. He made it a priority to support his children and grandchildren, attending their athletic events and activities as often as he could. He took pleasure in simple joys, such as breakfast at The Orchard Tree restaurant. In his days playing high school basketball, Jake led Van Wert County in scoring in 1951.

Jake is survived by his children, Bob (Jen) Baer of Cincinnati and Jayme (Jason) Bohyer of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Blake and Karly Bohyer; brothers, Donald “Murph” (Judy) Baer and Charles Baer both of Convoy; a sister, NaDonna Schumm of Bluffton, Indiana, and his special companion, Donna Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Annetta (Upp) Baer; his wife, Joanne E. Baer; a daughter and son, Rhonda Kay Baer and Bobby Joe Baer; brothers, Walter E. “Bud” Baer and Carl D. Baer; sisters, Juanita Black, Betty Wyandt, Bonnie Speelman, Jeanette Smith, Anna Kathryn Rase and Glendora Baer; a half sister, Vera Nortley; a sister in law, Linda Baer, and brothers-in-law, Ralph Schumm, Earl Speelman and Milo Wyandt.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Van Wert American Legion and VFW Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

