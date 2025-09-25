Sandra K. Hirschy

Sandra K. Hirschy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the age of 78.

She was born on April 30, 1947, in Van Wert, and spent her life as a devoted homemaker.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Larry Hirschy of Convoy; her two children, Kevin (Annette) Hirschy and Teresa (Ron) Wells both of Van Wert, and a sister, Pat Puckett of Muleshoe, Texas. She was proud of her grandchildren, Chad (Whittany) Hirschy, Craig Hirschy, and Cory (Taylor) Hirschy, as well as her step-grandchildren, Britni (Billy) Roth, Kayla (Brandon) Williams, and Hillary Wells. She also cherished her role as a great-grandmother to Kaelynn, Lea, Claire, Emmett, and Lottie Hirschy and two step-great grandchildren Corbett and Cooper Roth, Noah and Dalton Woodruff, Adilynn and Waylon Williams and Mason Boyd.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma (Stegaman) Walls; and a brother, Robert Hartman. In addition to her family, Sandra was a member of the Convoy Fox Hunters and found joy in playing bingo and cards. She loved being involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, attending their activities, and supporting their endeavors.

The family will honor her memory with a funeral service at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, at 11 a.m. Monday, September 29, with Rev. Ron Johnson, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, September 28, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Convoy or Wren E.M.S.

