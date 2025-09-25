Scott Ray Carpenter

Scott Ray Carpenter, born February 24, 1959, in Hicksville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the age of 66.

Scott was known for his no-nonsense attitude and a temperament that could be described as…spirited. He spent years in the construction industry, particularly at Castle Construction, where he built more than just structures – he built a reputation for being blunt, reliable, and unapologetically himself.

Scott served in the Ohio National Guard and was always willing to lend a hand, though you might get a grumble before a “you’re welcome.” He had a knack for fixing small engines and often helped out at Crammer Repair, where his mechanical skills spoke louder than his words.

He had a soft spot for ’60s music and a sharp memory for the good old days, though he rarely sugarcoated anything. Scott wasn’t one for small talk or sentiment, but those who knew him understood that beneath the gruff exterior was someone who showed up when it counted. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, stubborn pride, and a life lived on his own terms.

He is survived by his partner, Linda Moore of Convoy; sisters, Becky Conley of Payne, Patsy Mayer of Fort Wayne, and Robin Carpenter of Decatur, along with his many nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, James Lenard and Maggie Elizabeth (Scott) Carpenter; an infant sister, Minerva Carpenter; brothers, Rodger Carpenter, Ty Carpenter, Danny Carpenter, Bill Carpenter.

In keeping with Scott’s preference for keeping things simple and avoiding any fuss, services will be private.

