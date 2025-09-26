Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 6

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 26.

GMC

Edgerton 48 Ayersville 27

Paulding 36 Fairview 31

Tinora 42 Antwerp 12

Wayne Trace 54 Hicksville 21

MAC

Anna 42 Delphos St. John’s 0

Coldwater 63 Parkway 19

Fort Recovery 20 New Bremen 13

Marion Local 20 Versailles 19

St. Henry 45 Minster 0

NWC

Columbus Grove 44 Allen East 7

Crestview 35 Delphos Jefferson 0

Fort Loramie 37 Spencerville 14

Bluffton at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)

WBL

Bath 42 Elida 17

Celina 70 Kenton 35

Shawnee 34 Defiance 14

St. Marys Memorial 17 Ottawa-Glandorf 3

Wapakoneta 42 Van Wert 28