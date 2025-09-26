Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 6
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 26.
GMC
Edgerton 48 Ayersville 27
Paulding 36 Fairview 31
Tinora 42 Antwerp 12
Wayne Trace 54 Hicksville 21
MAC
Anna 42 Delphos St. John’s 0
Coldwater 63 Parkway 19
Fort Recovery 20 New Bremen 13
Marion Local 20 Versailles 19
St. Henry 45 Minster 0
NWC
Columbus Grove 44 Allen East 7
Crestview 35 Delphos Jefferson 0
Fort Loramie 37 Spencerville 14
Bluffton at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday)
WBL
Bath 42 Elida 17
Celina 70 Kenton 35
Shawnee 34 Defiance 14
St. Marys Memorial 17 Ottawa-Glandorf 3
Wapakoneta 42 Van Wert 28
POSTED: 09/26/25 at 10:46 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports