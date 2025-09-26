Not Just Cows and Plows

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2025-2026 school year fully underway, the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is excited to be back in the schools again.

SWCD Education Coordinator Tammy Campbell has a wide variety of educational programs that she teaches to students throughout Van Wert County. The most recent event was “Not Just Cows and Plows” at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for all area fourth graders. The SWCD, in cooperation with Crestview Local Schools, Lincolnview Local Schools, St. Mary’s Parochial, Van Wert City Schools and local home school students, presented a day-long session for students to acquaint them with the primary industry in the county – agriculture.

While some of the students do live on farms, most of them do not have an opportunity to experience what modern day farming is all about. More importantly, the field trip reinforced the social studies and science state standards and curriculum for this age group.

Students had the opportunity to learn about livestock, crops and more at “Not Just Cows and Plows.” Photos submitted

Local supporting agencies for the event included: Ag Credit, TruLand Equipment, Ohio State University Extension Office, Van Wert County Fair Board , Van Wert County Farm Bureau, Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District, the Van Wert County Foundation, and Brookside Convenience Store, which donated ice cream for the kids.

The speakers covered a broad range of topics, including livestock, crops, marketing and production of agricultural products, soil basics, water, and equipment with an emphasis on how technology has changed the way we farm and how agriculture effects our daily lives.

SWCD thanked the presenters for taking time out of their busy schedules to teach students and the sponsors for supporting the event and understanding the importance of teaching local youth.