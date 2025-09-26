Roundup: volleyball, sectional golf, soccer

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

Crestview took sole possession of first place in the NWC with a straight set win at Bluffton Thursday night. The Lady Knights jumped out early in the first set with a lot of fire, winning 25-13 and then got down early in the second and third sets yet pulled together and trusted one another to win both 25-16, 25-22.

“It was definitely a whole team effort in tonight’s big conference matchup and loved seeing the girls intensity as they battled for each and every point,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said.

Lillie Best, Kaci Gregory and Haley McCoy each had 10 kills. Gregory added 10 digs and was 12-of-13 serving with an ace. Emily Lichtle had 19 assists and was 12-of-12 at the service line with three aces. Noah Perkins added 14 assists and was 14-of-15 serving with a pair of aces. Lydia Grace chipped in with nine digs.

Crestview (10-3, 5-0 NWC) will host the Lady Knight Invitational on Saturday and will face Ottawa-Glandorf in an opening round match at 9 a.m.

Lincolnview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

Ila Hughes and Brooklyn Byrne recorded 13 and 10 kills to lead Llincolnview by Lima Central Catholic 25-12, 25-11, 25-22 on Thursday. Kara Suever added nine kills for the Lancers. Beth Hughes had 13 digs and three aces, MaKayla Marsee finished with 10 digs and Makynlee Dickinson had 37 assists.

Lincolnview (11-5, 4-1 NWC) will host Hicksville on Saturday.

Sectional golf

Division II

At Moose Landing, Van Wert came up one stroke shy of advancing to district competion, as the Cougars finished fourth as a team with a score of 326. However, Zach Stoller advanced to districts as an individual with a 78. Griffin McCracken, Carter Wright and Brock Stoller each shot an 83. Ottawa-Glandorf was crowned the team sectional champion (291), followed by St. Marys Memorial (308) and Liberty-Benton (325). Each of those teams moved on to next week’s districts.

Division III

Lincolnview’s season came to an end with a fifth place finish at the Division III sectionals at Colonial Golfers Club on Thursday. Bosten Bailey led the Lancers with an 85, followed by Jacob Geier (86), Chayse Overholt (90) and Holden Price, who shot a 91. As a team, Lincolnview shot a 352. Delphos St. John’s won the sectional title with a 314 and Allen East was the runner up with a 320.

Meanwhile, at Pike Run Golf Club, Crestview’s Mathew Dealey was crowned as the Division III individual sectional champion after carding a 68. He’s advancing to district competition as an individual. Teammate Logan Schlemmer shot an 88, followed by Kash Lichtensteiger (93) and Chase Feasby (98).

Soccer

Lima Sr. 1 Van Wert 0

At Spartan Stadium, Van Wert was edged 1-0 by Lima Sr., on Thursday. The game’s lone goal came at 20:18 of the first half.

“It’s been four years with the team and tonight I finally started seeing everything they have been working for start to come together,” Van Wert head coach Ashley Showalter said. “They wanted it, not for themselves, but for each other and that was the difference. That’s the culture I want for this program.

Van Wert will host Shawnee on Tuesday.