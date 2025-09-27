Putman sacks Jefferson, Knights win

CONVOY — It was, without a doubt, Crestview’s finest defensive showing of the season.

During Friday’s 35-0 Military Appreciation Night win over Delphos Jefferson, the Knights (6-1, 3-0 NWC) held the visiting Wildcats to just 14 total yards of total offense, including -79 yards rushing, thanks in part to senior defensive end Liam Putman, who spent the night in the Jefferson backfield and recorded a school record seven sacks.

No. 7, Liam Putman celebrates one of his seven sacks with teammates Will Sheets (66) and Kale Lichtensteiger (55). Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“Tonight, our defense stepped up in a huge way,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We have struggled on that side of the ball but tonight they played lights out. Liam wreaked havoc in the backfield all evening. I hoped that his performance last week would propel him the rest of the season, and he picked right up where he left off.”

Harting also noted the defense created three turnovers, interceptions by Braxtyn Couts and Hayden Perrott as well as a Couts fumble recovery.

Perrott was able to return his interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that gave Crestview a 14-0 lead.

“When your defense plays like that and everyone contributes, that makes for a fun night,” Harting said.

While the final margin was 35 points, points didn’t necessarily come easy for Crestview’s offense. The game was scoreless until the 1:17 mark of the first quarter, when quarterback Huxley Grose scored on a 59-yard run, followed by the first of five Perrott PATs.

Perrott’s pick-six in the second quarter put the Knights ahead by two scores, then Grose teamed up with Couts for a 25-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left until halftime.

Leading 21-0, Braxton Leeth put the game out of reach with a pair of third quarter touchdown runs, one from 18 yards out and the other from 37 yards, which set the continuous clock rule in motion for the remainder of the game. Leeth finished with 17 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 1,426 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns so far this season.

“Offensively, we struggled to get our run game going early,” Harting said. “Credit to Jefferson though, they did a great job of making things difficult. However, Huxley made a great read and was able to crack the scoreboard with a 59-yard touchdown run. After halftime, we were able to make some adjustments and get things going.”

“I’m proud of our guys,” Harting added. “In the first half of our season our offense has carried the load but tonight, when our offense was struggling, our defense picked us up. That’s what makes high school football so much fun. You can count on your teammates when you need them the most.”

Crestview finished with 261 yards of total offense, with 159 yards coming on the ground. Along with the touchdown run, Grose completed 12-of-21 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Four of his passes went to Putman for 32 yards. Couts finished with two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown, and Perrott had three grabs for 23 yards.

Braxtyn Couts (15) had a big night with an interception, a fumble recovery and a touchdown reception. Wyatt Richardson photo

Delphos Jefferson quarterback Colt Cross completed 7-of-16 passes for 93 yards, with four of the aerials going to Kellen Brotherwood for 72 yards.

Things won’t be easier for either team next Friday night. Delphos Jefferson (1-5, 0-3 NWC) will host Lima Central Catholic (No. 2, Division VII), while Crestview will head to Bluffton (No. 2, Division VI) for a key NWC matchup.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CK – Huxley Grose 59-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Second quarter

CK – Hayden Perrott 50-yard interception return

CK – Huxley Grose 25-yard pass to Braxtyn Couts (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

CK – Braxton Leeth 18-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

CK – Braxton Leeth 37-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)