Crestview boys win Kalida Invite

VW independent sports

KALIDA — It was a banner day for Crestview runners at the Kalida Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.

The boys’ varsity team had an outstanding performance, finishing first out of 21 teams. Lincoln Smith won the race and broke a 35-year-old school record previously held by Darrel Clayton, finishing with a time of 15:58. He was followed by Derek Young in fourth place (16:05), Kale Vining in ninth (16:41), Hudson Perrott in 14th (17:02), Andy Heth in 23rd (17:31), Caleb Thomas in 28th (17:37), and Drayden Hoffman in 52nd (18:21).

Crestview’s Lincoln Smith set a new school record and won the Kalida Invitational. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

In the boys’ junior varsity race, the Knights also finished first out of seven teams. Jake Heth claimed the title of individual champion with a time of 18:19. Following him were Luke Sawmiller in second place (18:33), Levi Hoblet in fifth (19:06), Brentyn Rodriguez in seventh (19:41), Quentin Smart in eighth (19:42), Cole Miller in 17th (20:19), and Hunter Waltmire in 41st (22:14).

The varsity girls’ team finished 11th out of 17 teams, with Emily Heth leading the way, placing 16th with a time of 20:20. She was followed by Anna Gardner in 25th place (20:51), Kenzie Harting in 54th (22:28), Ava Motycka in 139th (27:21), Marlee Temple in 144th (27:43), Taylor Kittle in 157th (29:08), and Chloe Miller in 165th (32:42).

“Overall, all the teams performed exceptionally well today,” Crestview head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “I am particularly excited about Lincoln breaking the school record and Lincoln and Jake winning their races. Next week, we will race at Coldwater, which will be a challenging race with several state-ranked teams participating.”

Van Wert competed at the Kalida Invitational as well, finishing sixth in the varsity boys’ race. Johan Gemmer led the Cougars with a 24th place finish and a time of 17:31. The Van Wert girls finished third behind Ottawa-Glandorf and Napeleon. Symphony Schuerman led the Cougars with a seventh place finish (19:30).