Gayle L. Gibbons

Gayle L. Gibbons, 76, of Rockford, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born on June 22, 1949, in Van Wert, to Julius “Judd” and Gladys (Sites) Winhover. On October 15, 1994, she married Denny J. Gibbons.

Gayle Gibbons

Gayle retired from Aeroquip, in Van Wert, after many years of service. She loved tennis, enjoying card games, and making cherished memories at the lake on relaxing days. Golf cart rides brought her joy, but nothing compared to the love she felt when surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children, Penny (Chris) Canary of Celina, Rodney (Faye) Cheek of Willshire, Holly (Steve) Deitsch of Rockford, Brent (Jennifer) Cheek of Fort Wayne, Monty (Jessica) Gibbons of Rockford, and Brandy (Wesley) Wolford of Celina; her grandchildren, Slade (Kerri) Canary, Afton Strobel, Megan (Tom) Harris, Tyler (Becca) Deitsch, Holden Cheek, Logan (Caleb) French, Tiffany (Andy) Sneddon, Chase (Maddy) Wolford, Remmie Wolford, Lydia Gibbons, Hunter Scott, Jackson Scott and Kylie Gibbons; 16 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Judy (Delbert-dec.) Harding of Willshire. Gayle’s deep love for her family was evident in all she did.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Denny; a son, Kevin Cheek; and a brother, Larry Winhover.

Funeral services will he held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Bill Halter, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Willshire Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.