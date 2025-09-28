Heartland Patriots cancel October meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

Due to the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the Candidates event scheduled for October 15, the Heartland Patriots will not meet in October. More information about the event will be released soon by the Chamber.

The Patriots will resume their monthly meetings on Tuesday, November 11 at Wesley Church in Van Wert. The next topic will be “America’s 250th Birthday”, or the semiquincentennial, to be celebrated on July 4, 2026. Other issues will be discussed as well.