Leeson Ave. crash…
This mishap occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a car crashed into the rear of another car. The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Bob Barnes/VWFD
POSTED: 09/28/25 at 9:00 pm. FILED UNDER: News
This mishap occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a car crashed into the rear of another car. The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Bob Barnes/VWFD
POSTED: 09/28/25 at 9:00 pm. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2025 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC